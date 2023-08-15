In her latest Instagram post, Priyanka Chopra called husband Nick Jonas ‘magnet’ in new post and also got emotional at his concert after seeing him perform on stage. She also wrote- “Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight!”

Citadel

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ spy thriller Citadel saw a global release recently. The global super star has broken boundaries and barriers for herself as an actress and performed beyond expectations. Reviews of this spy thriller have been nothing short of brilliant.

An update unveiled to the audience as Citadel set a new record of attracting 25% more audience and ruled the first position among the hottest releases across the globe.

The global superstar even shared a post on her social media sharing how she’s grateful that Citadel has soared to number 1 among hottest new shows.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has performed 80% of the stunts without a body double, got real scars on her eyebrows while perfecting the final action shot. The global icon also mastered six different languages for the series and pushed herself beyond what was expected from her.

The producer of the series Russo brothers also labelled her as female Tom Cruise of cinema. Citadel also has the most number of South Asian talents portraying their capabilities. Priyanka Chopra is a true pioneer in pushing South Asian talents and getting them the recognition they deserve.

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka also has Heads of State and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.