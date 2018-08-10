You are here:

Priyanka Chopra reminisces about 'victories and heartbreak', thanks mother Madhu in emotional note

FP Staff

Aug,10 2018 11:54:53 IST

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has often been vocal about about the close bond that she shares with her family, posted a message for her mother Madhu Chopra on Twitter on 9 August, thanking her mother for 'preserving' the family.

Priyanka and Madhu Chopra. Facebook

The Quantico actor also shared a throwback image of her father, late Ashok Chopra on Instagram story with the caption "My Daddy..My inspiration. I miss you tonight dad." Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. The actress, on several occasions has expressed her admiration for her father; she has a tattoo on her wrist in her father's handwriting which says 'Daddy's lil girl'.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story. Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, who has been dabbling in both Bollywood and Hollywood, is currently working on Shonali Bose's directorial debut The Sky is Pink. She has also been signed for upcoming Hollywood films Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Chris Pratt and will be seen in Isn't it Romantic alongside Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.

Chopra recently made headlines with the news of exiting the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, reportedly owing to her engagement with singer Nick Jonas.

