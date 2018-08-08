Priyanka Chopra, Chris Pratt's Cowboy Ninja Viking indefinitely delayed, removed from Universal's release calendar

Universal Pictures' upcoming big ticket project Cowboy Ninja Viking, featuring Priyanka Chopra and Chris Pratt, has been delayed indefinitely. The studio has removed the film from its release roster but the film remains in development, reports Collider.

Based on AJ Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo's graphic novel, the film will mark the directorial debut of Game of Thrones' Michelle MacLaren. Pratt will play the titular role which is a new-age assassin who combines the combat powers of a cowboy, ninja and viking. Although Chopra would have played the female lead opposite Pratt, her involvement will now depend on her schedule, according to the same report.

Chopra recently opted out of Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat at the last moment. Although the reason remains unclear, multiple reports suggested that either her impending wedding to Nick Jonas or her involvement in the Chris Pratt film led to the termination of her deal with Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar. Soon after the Quantico actress' departure, Katrina Kaif was announced as the female lead.

As Cowboy Ninja Viking remains in limbo, it could be a setback for both Chopra, who walked out of a big Bollywood film and Pratt, whose Guardians of the Galaxy sequel is embroiled in a controversy after the firing of director James Gunn.

