Priyanka Chopra pens a heartwarming post on her father's birth anniversary: You are with us everyday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a heartwarming post to mark her father, Ashok Chopra's, birthday. The post features a still of her father, in which he is smiling as a song plays in the background. The actor has often talked about her love for her dad and how difficult it was for her to cope with his loss.

The Quantico actor remembers her father and writes," In everything I do, I think about your encouragement... In every choice I make, I ask for your affirmation... In everything that happens to me, I am grateful for your blessings."

Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013, after battling cancer.

Check out the post here

Meanwhile, Priyanka will next be seen onscreen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, based on the motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary. It will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Also starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf, the film is slated to release on 11 October.

She has also been roped in to star in Netflix's action fantasy feature We Can Be Heroes, which will be written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez.

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2019 10:05:54 IST