Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Singer to wear traditional attire with turban, sword for Indian ceremony

The big fat Bollywood wedding for this season is in full swing, now that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in Jodhpur. In a recent interview with Vogue, Priyanka revealed that Jonas will be dressed in traditional attire complete with turban and a sword. He will also be riding in on a horse for the phera ceremony, which, as per the actress, Nick could not wait to do.

There will be two ceremonies — traditional Indian wedding and a Christian service — that will be officiated by Nick Jonas’s father. For the Christian wedding, Chopra will be donning custom-made Ralph Lauren creation, the report said.

In the interview, Priyanka Chopra joked that her guests would be exhausted after the wedding, one that promises to be a spectacle. "People will need vacations after this wedding,” she was quoted as saying by the magazine.

Guests have already started arriving, and latest reports state that Salman Khan's sister Arpita was spotted at Jodhpur airport with son Aahil.

As per Hindustan Times, Lilly Singh aka Superwoman and Priyanka’s Quantico co-actor Yasmine al Masri have already reached Jodhpur. A video shared on social media also showed that the guests were welcomed in traditional Rajasthani style at the venue, Umaid Bhawan Palace. They will also be receiving an enormous bag of presents upon arrival.

Updated Date: Nov 30, 2018 14:57 PM