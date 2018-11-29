Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Couple arrive in Jodhpur; Dwayne Johnson in guest list

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who will exchange wedding vows on 2 and 3 December, arrived in Jodhpur on Thursday.

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra leaves for Rajasthan's Jodhpur with her fiance Nick Jonas. The couple is tying the knot on 2nd December at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. pic.twitter.com/eEoo1OsgWu — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2018

Among the many reports about the couple's upcoming big fat Indian wedding, DNA found that the security of the venue, Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur has been increased. According to the publication, most of the hotel staff members have been sent on leave with employees from the event management company and security agency hired taking their place. None of the employees will be allowed to use their smart phones and will be given a basic handset instead. Similar to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding, Priyanka and Nick's guests will also not be allowed to use their devices during the ceremonies.

These measures have been taken to avoid any photos or videos to get leaked, as the couple have reportedly struck a $2.5 million deal with an international publication to feature their wedding pictures. Priyanka and Nick have hired photographer Jose Villa and his team to cover the ceremonies, according to India Today.

DNA mentions that two American and one Indian security firm have been hired to manage the security of the venue. The security staff of the hotel will be replaced with the hired personnel but the catering staff will remain. Network jammers have also been reportedly installed around the venue.

The menu will range from traditional Rajasthani food to various international cuisines, which will be served in silver-plated dinnerware and cutlery. The henna, as part of Priyanka's mehendi ceremony, has been sourced from Sojat, which DNA writes is the country's main henna producing region.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is also among the invitees, according to Pinkvilla. The actor worked with Priyanka in Baywatch and with Nick in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Nick's elder brother Kevin and wife Danielle have also touched down in India. They were photographed exiting the Mumbai airport together.

It was earlier reported that after the couple exchange wedding vows, they will host a reception in Delhi on 4 December for Priyanka's relatives, as well as one in Mumbai on a later date. However, Mumbai Mirror reports that the Delhi party guest list is not limited to family, but will also be attended by Bajirao Mastani director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, her Barfi! co-actor Ranbir Kapoor and his beau Alia Bhatt.

Mirror adds that Jaipur-based designer Punit Balana, and designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, will design clothes for the baaraatis.

