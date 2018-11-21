Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Couple to recreate their first date, have two ceremonies in Jodhpur

After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's big fat wedding in Italy, the world is now waiting for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to wed. The wedding festivities will take over the course of three days at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on 2 December with Chopra's mother Madhu overseeing all the preparations.

News18 reports that the sangeet is rumoured to take place at Mehrangarh Fort and the main event at Umaid Bhawan Palace. According to the publication, the heritage hotel may have cost the couple around Rs 60 lakh.

The pre-wedding ceremonies of haldi, mehendi, and sangeet are scheduled for 29 and 30 November respectively. Before this, the couple plans to recreate their first official date, reports DNA. A source told the publication that Priyanka and Jonas will sport matching outfits for the occasion.

Jonas is expected put on his dancing shoes for the sangeet and is flying down to India this weekend to prepare for it. "Nick wants to be prepared for the naach-gaana that will accompany the sangeet. His act will see him grooving to a mix of international and Bollywood chartbusters, including Priyanka's songs like 'Galla Goodiyan', 'Desi Girl' and 'Pinga'. He will be practising his dance moves with Ganesh Hegde, who is choreographing the sangeet," a source revealed to Mid-Day.

Chopra, who is currently shooting for Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar in Delhi, will join him on 28 November. The source added that besides a dance performance, Jonas will sing a Hindi song, dedicated to his soon-to-be wife.

Just like Padukone and Singh had a Konkani wedding followed by the Sikh Anand Karaj ceremony, Jonas and Chopra will solemnise their marriage according to both Hindu and Christian rituals. Mid-Day writes that her traditional ensemble will be a Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation, while for the white wedding she will sport a dress by Ralph Lauren. The couple will also exchange Tiffany wedding bands.

