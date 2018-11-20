Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share new photographs of their wedding in Lake Como, Italy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who tied the knot in Italy on 14 and 15 November, shared some photographs from their wedding via their official social media handles on Tuesday. Unlike other actors who had constantly updated their fans and followers, the couple had chosen to keep their wedding private.

In the photographs from the mehendi ceremony, Padukone and Singh can be seen wearing colour coordinated outfits by Sabyasachi, who also dressed them for the main ceremonies as well. The couple look radiant as they danced, surrounded by their friends and family.

Padukone also shared a series of photos from the konkani ceremony where she can be seen feeding Singh and also sharing a laugh between the rituals.

Padukone and Singh got married in a traditional Konkani ceremony followed by a Sikh Anand Karaj at Villa del Balbianello. The couple were spotted at Mumbai airport on their way to Bengaluru on Tuesday. They will be hosting a reception in the city on 21 November, followed by one in Mumbai for their colleagues from Bollywood on 28 November.

