Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: All you need to know about pre-wedding festivities in Jodhpur

Ever since actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced their engagement in August, the couple have been garnering immense media attention. As per reports in Filmfare, the pre-wedding festivities are scheduled to begin from Wednesday, 28 November in Jodhpur. The festivities will begin with a small puja on Wednesday which will be followed by mehendi and other ceremonies.

The pre-wedding events will be held at Mehrangarh Fort while the the marriage ceremony will take place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. A Christian wedding ceremony is to be held on 1 December while on the next day, a wedding as per Hindu rituals will be held.

This will be followed by a reception in Delhi on 4 December for Chopra's relatives. Priyanka will reportedly also host a reception in Mumbai.

The couple are presently in Mumbai where both of them hosted an intimate dinner on 26 November for close family and friends. Nick's brother Joe and his fiancée actress Sophie Turner already checked in to Mumbai. Parineeti Chopra, who is also Priyanka's cousin, joined the celebrations along with Alia Bhatt, screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh and other friends for the dinner. Nick posted an image from the night on his Instagram stories, captioning it "Mumbai nights".

The couple got engaged in a private roka ceremony in Mumbai in August.

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2018 17:24 PM