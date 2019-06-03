You are here:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas recreate iconic Romeo and Juliet pose at a concert in California

FP Staff

Jun 03, 2019 15:11:41 IST

At iHeart Radio’s Wango Tango concert in California on Sunday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recreated a tweaked version of the balcony scene from William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Singer Nick stood on a raised platform with a cup in his hand, while his wife, Bollywood actress Priyanka, stood on the ground below, looking up at him.

Check out the Priyanka's Instagram post here


View this post on Instagram

Romeo oh Romeo.. 😍❤️💋 and Ava drew #nightout

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on


Nick’ account shared pictures and videos from the evening too, testament to the fun weekend they had together. The little girl accompanying them is perhaps Ava mentioned in the caption.

Chopra was there supporting her husband who performed at the concert with his brothers Joe and Kevin.

After a few months of dating, the couple got married on 1 and 2 December, first in a Christian wedding and then in a ceremony with Hindu rituals. After having settled into married life, Chopra is gearing up for her Bollywood return with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers’ new album, 'Happiness Begins', is slated to release on 7 June.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 15:11:41 IST

