Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin shooting for second schedule of The Sky Is Pink in London

FP Staff

Oct,13 2018 17:35:24 IST

Actors Priyanka ChopraFarhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim have started shooting for Shonali Bose's The Sky Is PinkThe film, which is based on a true life story, will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, London and the Andamans.

Shooting of the London leg of The Sky Is Pink begins. Image from Twitter/ @taran_adarsh

Juhi Chaturvedi is writing the dialogues while Pritam Chakraborty will be providing music for the film, which is backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Filmfare report earlier stated that portions of the film in UK between 10 to 21 October. The shooting will follow the narrative where Aisha (the character) has grown up.

The Sky Is Pink's narrative — based on a true life story — follows Aisha Chaudhary (essayed by Zaira Wasim), who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13

"I look forward to diving into this film. It's very special to me. As soon I read it, I knew I had to be a part of telling this story, so I'm wearing two hats on this one as an actor and as a co-producer," Priyanka had said in a statement.

"In both aspects, I am equally excited to work with the amazing team of actors and technicians we have on board. Shonali is a formidable filmmaker and I can't wait to see this story unfold in her expertise. I'm looking forward to working with Farhan, Ronnie and Sid again. All in all, it's a great homecoming," added the actress, who is working with Farhan after Dil Dhadakne Do.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2018 17:35 PM

