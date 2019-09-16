Priyanka Chopra could not stop crying after shooting an emotional scene, reveals The Sky is Pink director Shonali Bose

Shonali Bose's drama The Sky is Pink has its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2019 on 13 September. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the writer-director spoke about the film's story, the reception it got at the festival, and how Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar dealt with the complexities of their characters.

The Sky is Pink tells the true story of the Chaudhary family, narrated by their deceased teenaged daughter, Aisha (Zaira Wasim), who was diagnosed with an immune deficiency disorder at the age of 13. Shonali said that the film received an overwhelming positive response and the festival's artistic director Cameron Bailey even told her that he felt "deeply healed" after the recent loss of his mother.

The director revealed that she chose to tell this particular story because she understood the grief of losing a child. "My film is related to my son’s (Ishan) death, in a sense that, I too, have lost a child and so, understood the emotions deeply and could write easily about two parents and their grief. I was drawn to Aditi and Niren's story because I found it inspiring. I saw them carers for their daughter, inspiring thoughts that they came up with, like life has to be lived to the fullest and just because death is looming over you doesn't mean you succumb to it."

Shonali told Mirror that workshops as well as rehearsals helped Priyanka and Farhan in portraying their characters onscreen. She also shared that after shooting an emotional scene, Priyanka cried on set and confided in her that she finally understood what it was like to deal with the death of one's child.

Speaking about her future projects, Shonali said that all her films so far have shown the mother-child bond onscreen but she intends to branch out into comedy in her next.

The Sky is Pink will release in cinemas on 19 October.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 11:57:54 IST