Shonali Bose says she is unable to contact Zaira Wasim in Jammu & Kashmir: 'Can't reach my baby right now'

Following the revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August, there has an unprecedented lock-down in the state amid security crises.

As all lines of communication, including the internet have been shut down in the state, many including The Sky is Pink director Shonali Bose have been unable to contact those in the region. Shonali recently took to Instagram and shared that she was worried about National Award winning actress Zaira Wasim and her family, adding that the government has "crossed every line with it's draconian measures. (sic)"

"I’m besides myself with worry at not being able to reach her. To give her strength at this difficult time. To wish them Eid Mubarak. I’m sure they couldn’t celebrate it. We parted with the promise to stay in touch every day. Echoing a promise she and her brother make to each other in the film in a brilliantly acted and moving scene. But I can’t reach my baby right now," she wrote.

Zaira had recently announced her decision to quit acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, the Kashmiri-born Dangal fame star said she realised "though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here".

The Sky is Pink will be her last project, which is biographical account of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

