Priyanka Chopra calls out Delhi air pollution crisis with masked selfie, claims 'it's hard to shoot' in capital

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in Delhi to shoot for her next feature The White Tiger, has raised concerns regarding the capital's rising levels of pollution.

On Sunday, she posted a picture of her with a mask on her face and revealed how hard it is for her to shoot in such poor air quality. She expressed her concern for the residents and wrote, "It's so hard to shoot here right now that I can't even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions," the actor captioned the picture.

Adding how blessed she is with air purifiers and masks, the 37-year old added, "Pray for the homeless. Be safe, everyone."

Read Priyanka's post here

The capital and its adjoining areas have been covered in a thick blanket of smog due to rising pollution from the past few weeks. The situation is such that public health emergency has also been issued by EPCA in the wake of the deteriorating air quality.

Priyanka, who was last seen in The Sky is Pink, is all set to lend her voice for Disney's Hindi version of Frozen 2 as Elsa. The film also has her younger cousin Parineeti, voicing the character of Elsa`s younger sister, Anna. It is slated to release on 22 November.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2019 14:51:42 IST