Prithviraj Sukumaran tests negative for coronavirus, says will remain in precautionary self isolation for a week

Prithviraj Sukumaran has tested negative for the coronavirus on the Antigen test. The actor took to Twitter to share his Rapid Antigen Test - COVID-19 report. He said that he will continue to remain in isolation for one more week to be "doubly sure."

Tested negative on the Antigen test today. 🙂 Will still be continuing to isolate for one more week to be doubly sure. Once again, thanks to everyone who reached out and expressed care and concern. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SMhKZy2Qny — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 27, 2020

Sukumaran had on 20 October informed fans and followers that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He said he had been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's Jana Gana Mana since 7 October.

The actor said that strict health protocols were adhered to during shooting and all the cast and crew were tested before the start of the schedule.

The actor said that he was asymptomatic and was doing fine. He also asked all his primary and secondary contacts to isolate and get tested for COVID-19. He added that he hopes to recover soon.

Director of the film Dijo Jose Anthony too tested positive for coronavirus after which the shooting of Jana Gana Mana was stalled.

Sukumaran had earlier tested negative for COVID-19 when he returned from Jordan after finishing the shooting for Aadujeevitham. The crew of the film was stranded in Jordan due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. They returned to India in-flight services operated by the government under Vande Bharat mission.

The actor will also be seen essaying the role of a warrior in the film titled Kaaliyan which is a retelling of the story of Kunchirakkottu Kali, a 17th-century warrior who lived in Venad.