Prithviraj Sukumaran tests positive for coronavirus during shoot of Dijo Jose Anthony's Jana Gana Mana

Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that he is asymptomatic and is currently doing fine

Prithviraj Sukumaran has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor took to social media to inform fans, writing that he had been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's Jana Gana Mana since 7 October, when he got the news.

According to the actor, they had strict protocols in place with regards to COVID-19 regulations and associated safety measures. Everyone who was involved in the shoot was tested before the start of the schedule.

After the last day of shoot in the courtroom, the crew was tested once more. Unfortunately for the actor, the test results came back positive for him and he has gone into isolation.

The actor revealed that he is asymptomatic and is doing fine. He stated that all primary and secondary contacts of his have been advised to isolate and get tested as well.

"Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern," the actor concluded his post.

According to a report in The Week, the director of the film, Dijo Jose Anthony, too tested positive and the shooting of the film has been halted for the time being.

The actor had earlier tested negative for the virus after returning from Jordan following the shoot of Aaadujeevitham. The crew had been stranded in Jordan amid the global lockdown and returned to India as part of the Vande Bharat mission.

Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by KG Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The actor is also doing the film Ayalvashi, which is being directed by Irshad Parari. Parari worked as an assistant director in Prithviraj’s debut directorial Lucifer.

Prithviraj will also be seen playing a warrior in the film Kaaliyan. According to another report, the film, which is a retelling of the story of Kunchirakkottu Kali, a 17th-century warrior who lived in Venad, will see veteran Tamil actor Sathyaraj as Iravikkutty Pillai, while Prithviraj will essay the role of Kaaliyan.