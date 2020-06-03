Coronavirus Outbreak: Prithviraj Sukumaran tests negative, to remain in quarantine after returning from Jordan

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who arrived at Kochi from Jordan after shooting his film on 22 May, has tested negative for coronavirus. He has also completed seven days of institutional quarantine.

The 37-year-old actor shared his test resut on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Did a COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all," the Aiyyaa actor captioned the post.

Prithviraj was previously staying at a hotel to complete the mandatory quarantine period of 14 days to check if he develops any symptoms of COVID-19. She shared a post regarding the same.

The actor along with his crew, including director Blessy and 56 other members of the film unit arrived at Cochin International Airport by an Air India special flight (AI 1902) from Jordan. The actor and the crew were ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days following their return.

The crew of the Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham was stranded in Jordan's Wadi Rum. They went to Jordan for the shooting before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Aadujeevitham, which also stars Amala Paul, Aparna Balamurali among others, is based on the best-selling novel by noted Malayalam writer Benyamin.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2020 13:47:49 IST

