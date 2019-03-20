Pritam on Kalank song 'Ghar More Pardesia': Hope it promotes more classical music among youngsters

Kalank song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' has created considerable buzz since its release. The song features Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan. The song is receiving widespread praise for not only its visuals but also its melody, which has been composed by Pritam.

Pritam seemed quite excited about the new song from Kalank, that launched earlier this week. He says in a statement, "I haven't done any period film earlier, so Kalank being the first one is making me extremely nervous."

Pritam adds that the traditional genre (raag-based) of 'Ghar More Pardesiya' evoked apprehensions within him since he was not sure he would be able to pull it off.

Speaking specifically about 'Ghar More Pardesiya' Pritam says, "This is my first song picturised on Kathak visuals and this is a raag-based song. The dance is the backdrop of the Ramayana, where this is a love song of Sita."

The music director further adds, "I have collaborated with lot of Indian musicians, which is very exciting and I rarely get to do this kind of stuff. Also, the young audience today who are 19-20 years old, they don't get to hear Bollywood songs which are raag-based, in classical and in pure Kathak form. So I hope this song works and can promote more of Kathak and classical music among the youth."

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 12:48:35 IST