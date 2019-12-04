Prince's estate puts five pieces of singer's jewelry on sale, reissues his album 1999 with 35 unheard songs

The estate of late singer Prince recently put five pieces of jewelery owned by him for sale.

According to South China Morning Post, the bling includes two pendants with Prince's 'love symbol', which he wore during live performances in the '90s. Others include a diamond and onyx pendant as well as two bracelets by Versace. While one has a floral pattern, the other features the luxury brand's Medusa motif.

The estate on 29 November released a reissue of his 1982 album 1999. According to Billboard, the Super Deluxe edition features 35 previously unreleased songs, as well as a DVD with the singer's tour footage. In addition to this, the box includes handwritten lyrics by Prince of songs like 'Little Red Corvette' and 'Delirious' alongside never-before-seen photographs. There are also liner notes by Rolling Stone critic David Fricke, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Minneapolis historian and radio host Andrea Swensson, and Prince scholar Duane Tudahl.

On 7 June this year, a 15-track album, Originals, was released on Prince's 61st birthday via Warner Brothers Records. The songs were selected by Troy Carter and Jay Z on behalf of the late musician's estate.

The track list includes Vanity 6’s 'Make-Up', Kenny Rogers’ 'You’re My Love', Sheila E's 'The Glamorous Life,' and the Bangles’ 'Manic Monday', ending with 'Nothing Compares 2 U', an original Prince composition for The Family's eponymous album. Sinéad O'Connor also recorded it in 1990, achieving worldwide recognition for the cover.

The musician's unfinished memoir The Beautiful Ones were made available by Penguin Random House on 29 October, writes Press Trust of India. It has rare photographs and handwritten lyric sheets to Prince's most famous songs. The book covers Prince's childhood, his early days as a musician, and his journey to international stardom. Among the many archival materials included will be his original handwritten treatment for his movie and album, Purple Rain.

The musician passed away of an accidental opioid overdose at the age of 57 in 2016.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 12:04:11 IST