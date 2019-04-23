Prince's The Beautiful Ones, a memoir of the pop star's life and work, to release in October 2019

The Beautiful Ones, a memoir of the American singer, songwriter and pop star Prince, named after the third track on his album Purple Rain is set to be published by Penguin Random House on 29 October, 2019.

The Prince Estate is thrilled to announce that on October 29, 2019, @RandomHouse will be publishing THE BEAUTIFUL ONES by Prince, the American artistic visionary—singer, songwriter, musician, producer, actor and filmmaker. Available for preorder now. https://t.co/gEqMEdYoEa pic.twitter.com/RJtK9fowH8 — Prince (@prince) April 22, 2019

Acquired from the artist himself, one of the most popular and influential musicians of recent time, the book is set to feature personal accounts from his life, detailing his journey from a young boy simply absorbing the world around him to an international star with his own distinct persona. The Beautiful Ones will use of Prince's own writings, photos from his scrapbook and handwritten lyric sheets of many of his hits.

The book will feature an introduction by Dan Piepenbring, detailing his short collaboration with Prince on the project through his final days, and will be published in collaboration with The Prince Estate. The work will also include the early pages of the memoir that Prince began writing before his death and closes with his original handwritten treatment for his masterpiece, Purple Rain.

The pop star had prolific music career which included an evolving sound that blended pop, R&B, hip-hop, jazz, and soul, and yet, he carefully maintained the mystery and mystique he had so carefully cultivated even as his album sales would shoot to more than 100 million worldwide.

Prince's The Beautiful Ones will be published on 29 October, 2019 by Penguin Random House.

