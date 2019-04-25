Prince's estate to release Originals album, featuring 15 recordings of songs he wrote for other artists

The estate of Prince plans to release a 15 track album Originals, which will feature recordings of the songs he wrote and composed for other artists from 1981 to 1991. The album comes three years after the musician died of an accidental opioid overdose at the age of 57.

According to Variety, the album will drop on Prince's 61st birthday (7 June) via Warner Bros Records on Tidal. The songs were selected by Troy Carter on behalf of the late musician's estate and Jay Z. These include Vanity 6’s 'Make-Up', Kenny Rogers’ 'You’re My Love', Sheila E's 'The Glamorous Life' and the Bangles’ 'Manic Monday', ending with 'Nothing Compares 2 U', an original Prince composition for The Family's eponymous album. Sinéad O'Connor also recorded it in 1990, achieving worldwide recognition for the cover.

This June, The Prince Estate, in partnership with @wbr and @TIDAL, will release Originals, a 15-track album featuring 14 previously unreleased recordings. pic.twitter.com/oW6RkVuFxP — Prince (@prince) April 25, 2019

For listeners that do not use or have access to Tidal, Originals will be made available on 21 June.

The musician's unfinished memoir The Beautiful Ones is also going to be released by Penguin Random House on 29 October, writes Press Trust of India. It will have rare photographs and handwritten lyric sheets to Prince's most famous songs. The book is set to cover Prince's childhood, his early days as a musician, and his journey to international stardom. Among the many archival materials included will be his original handwritten treatment for his movie and album, Purple Rain.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 18:10:28 IST

