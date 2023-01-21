Prince Harry's fake tweet says 'Took time to myself to sit back and listen to Daler Mehndi,' singer reacts

There is no abundance of fake news and spoofs on Twitter. While some people manage to note the difference between the real and fake articles, a few fall prey to such fake tweets and end up sharing them confidently. Not just us, celebrities have also faced similar situations often. One such thing recently happened with popular Indian singer Daler Mehndi who got carried away by a ‘parody tweet’ claiming that Prince Harry listened to his songs in his ‘lowest moments’. Mehndi ended up thanking the royal family member on Twitter. The tweet by the singer has already left the internet in splits.

Notably, this happened after Mehndi noticed a post on Instagram that claimed that ‘Prince Harry listens to his music in his lowest moments’. As per the post, Harry made the aforementioned revelation in his new book ‘Spare’.

“In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Daler Mehndi. His lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot”, the fake quote read.

Sharing the article on his Twitter handle, Daler Mehndi shared his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation toward Prince Harry. “I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you,” he wrote.

I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style.

Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you.@TeamSussex pic.twitter.com/r2mRU0mn6U — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 20, 2023

As soon as he posted the tweet, social media users wasted no time pointing it out. Taking to the comment section, people specified his misconception and further also had a great laugh!

A user wrote, “Oho Praaji, yeh toh dhoka ho gaya.. never mind ji, you’re the best”, while another person wrote, “Yikes. Daler ji, how do we tell you..”

“I wish I can see prince harry dance on tunak-tunak with Megan,” a third user commented.

Check some hilarious reactions:

Oho Praaji, yeh toh dhoka ho gaya.. never mind ji, you’re the best pic.twitter.com/QvBjFZNVNQ — Sumon K Chakrabarti (@SumonChakraVIEW) January 21, 2023

Prince Harry and the lads getting through difficult times…https://t.co/HS7hxSFd0r — Dildeep Mand (@dmand93) January 20, 2023

koi kuch nahi bolega pic.twitter.com/Y1gfRb4poe — Sartaj (@khukriii) January 20, 2023

Who’s gonna tell him? — Jain Chicken Corner (@Akshatsura) January 20, 2023

Reality pata lagne ke baad pic.twitter.com/udBUzzcui9 — Nikhil. (@fundoozx) January 21, 2023



His tweet has so far caught a lot of attention and racked up over 600,000 views and thousands of likes.

