Preity Zinta was not stopped from boarding GoAir flight on Ness Wadia's instructions, airline says in statement

Following reports that Preity Zinta was not allowed to board a GoAir flight upon strict instructions from the airline's co-owner Ness Wadia, GoAir has issued a statement denying all such reports.

In their statement as quoted by DNA, GoAir stated all reports pertaining to Preity Zinta being debarred from boarding a GoAir flight as "false, fabricated and without any basis". They also demanded an immediate apology from the web portals carrying the news. The statement further says that contrary to reports, Preity flew in a GoAir aircraft from Mumbai to Chandigarh on 30 March and also booked a return flight to Mumbai on 2 April. However, the actress did not turn up for the flight.

Back in 2014, The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress had lodged a complaint against Wadia, alleging that her former boyfriend had molested and abused her by grabbing her arm during an IPL (Indian Premiere League) match. The incident that the actress mentioned happened when Zinta asked him to calm down since Wadia was abusing the team staff over an issue related to ticket distribution. The alleged incident took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in May 2014 during their co-owned team Kings XI Punjab's match.

In 10 October 2018, Bombay High Court quashed Preity's molestation case against Wadia.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 15:09:24 IST

