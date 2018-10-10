Bombay HC quashes Preity Zinta's 2014 molestation case against industrialist Ness Wadia

Following the Tanushree Dutta harassment row, most women in India are garnering the courage to speak up against sexual offenders. With a plethora of eminent names exposed through the deluge of accounts, it seems India is having its very own #MeToo movement.

Meanwhile, ANI reported that the Bombay High Court on 10 October, overruled a molestation case against industrialist Ness Wadia, filed by actress Preity Zinta in 2014.

Bombay High Court quashes molestation case against Ness Wadia filed by actor Preity Zinta against him in 2014. pic.twitter.com/pmUOSpWWL3 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2018

The last hearing of the case entailed the judge advising them that they resolve the matter within their personal capacities.

A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharti Dangre had heard the petition filed by Wadia requesting that the matter be completely rejected while his counsel Abad Ponda had apparently stated that the industrialist was not "ready" to apologise.

More had asked the former couple to end the matter, directing both Ness and Preity to make an appearance before the court on 9 October. More had added that the matter would be addressed in a chamber.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress had lodged a complaint against Wadia in 2014, alleging that her former boyfriend had molested and abused her by grabbing her arm during an IPL (Indian Premiere League) match. The incident that the actress mentioned happened when Zinta asked him to calm down since Wadia was abusing the team staff over an issue related to ticket distribution. The alleged incident took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in May 2014 during their co-owned team Kings XI Punjab's match.

