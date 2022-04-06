K.G.F: Chapter 2 marks the return of superstar Yash aka KGF’s Rocky to the big screen alongside a stalwart ensemble star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi.

After a nationwide tour promoting the magnum opus, the team of KGF:Chapter 2 launched the IMAX Experience®️ at Cinépolis Seawoods Grand Central, Mumbai at a grand event that also announced the film being released in the IMAX format with a magical fusion of crystal-clear visuals and heart pounding audio.

By this audiences can now enjoy the Yash starrer with the most premium & immersive experience.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to name a few.

K.G.F. Chapter 2 will release across all IMAX screens in India and select IMAX markets around the world.

