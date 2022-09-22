Pratik Gandhi and Jackie Shroff are gearing up for Atithi Bhooto Bhava, which also stars Sharmin Segal. Gandhi has now listed down three reasons why people should watch this film on OTT from September 23. The Scam 1992 actor said, “First, it is a love story and a lighthearted film. We Indians really like the concept of love which is a good enough reason. Second being, we have seen a lot of dark, crime shows in the past two years and we have all been looking for reasons to laugh, to love and give love as well. This film shall give all the reasons one might need to fulfil all these expectations. And third, it is on ZEE5, and you can watch it from the comfort of your home with your loved ones. So, you must give it a shot and I am sure you will like it.”

Jackie Shroff also answered three questions one after another. When asked about how similar are Jackie Shroff and Makhan Singh and does he relate to him, he said, “Makhan Singh is a very simple village soul. I am a simple soul from a city. But both of us believe that love should be eternal.”

Even in an exclusive interaction with Firstpost, Shroff said, “My mother’s heart is with me. So many things don’t change. And Makhan also is like a man who believes in love, who is sincere about his feelings. When you feel for something, you feel for a little bee in the water, you try and take it out, you see a little ant struggling to get out of the water, you try and help it out. So that kind of heart I think every human being has for sure like everyone Makhan has that softness and he’s sincere and his love is eternal.”

On his thoughts on the foundation of a healthy relationship

Respect, Flexibility and Trust

His take on rebirth

I would like to believe that there is rebirth and that we could get back to be with our beloved ones.

