Prateik Babbar on locking horns with Rajinikanth in Darbar, and why he was initially hesitant about Skyfire

Prateik Babbar is currently busy with multiple projects. He candidly opened up on his new sci-fi web series, his film with Rajinikanth and much more, in an exclusive conversation with Firstpost.

"AR Murgadoss called me directly. He had watched Baaghi 2 and my negative character, who was loud and had a crazy streak, clicked with him. So he wanted something like that as the villain with Rajni sir in Darbar". Prateik added that Darbar was a great learning experience for him, "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with Mr Rajinikanth. I just shot an action sequence with him a few days back. He's full of energy. Even though he's 68 years old, he behaves like he is in 20s. His body language is fabulous. He's always fast. It's such a treat to watch him, to be around him, and learn from him." Prateik could not stop taking about Rajinikanth's humbleness, his aura and dedication towards art as he did not use to miss a mark when he was filming.

Talking about his upcoming sci-fi web series Skyfire, Prateik shared his view on the show, "I'm very excited as it's my first sci-fi show. I've learned so many things about the epidemic and natural calamities while shooting this show". The show is based on a book of same name, and deals with weather manipulation and its catastrophic effects on environment.

Prateik found the script of Skyfire very interesting but initially, was skeptical about it as he wanted top-notch VFX to justify the story, "As the show is so heavy on VFX, I was doubtful that will they be able to pull it off? Can we execute it? Reading a story is different and presenting it with good execution is different. All of us (including co-stars) were hoping and praying that we can achieve the desired goal. An actor will give his 200 percent but the VFX has to be kickass. You cannot play with it."

He threw more light on the role of VFX in transporting the audience to the world of the show, through examples of the Baahubali franchise and 2.0. "In the South, the industry is booming because they are making the right decision by believing themselves and backing it. If you want your film to be a visual treat, it has to be on that level where it looks believable at any cost. The audiences shouldn't be given a chance to pinpoint to demean anything. At the end, what's your aim? To make money? Or to make a good film?" The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa actor claimed that Bollywood has money but there should be clarity about whether they want to put 100 percent in the film or they can play with it and give a mediocre output.

Apart from Darbar and Skyfire, Pratiek will be seen in Chhichhore and Abhi Toh Party Suru Hui Hai. Skyfire premieres on 22 May on ZEE5.

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 10:45:34 IST

