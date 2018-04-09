Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Divya Dutta among 12 actors cast in Abhinav Shukla's Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai

New Delhi: Bollywood director Anubhav Sinha is bringing together 12 well-known names together for his next film Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai, backed by Sony Pictures Networks Productions (SPNP).

The cast includes Saurabh Shukla, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Pavan Malhotra, Divya Dutta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Richa Chadha, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Cyrus Broacha, Prateik Babbar and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Written and directed by Sinha, the film is a satirical ride into the circus of coalition politics, read a statement.

"This story is very close to my heart and when I started writing it, I finished it in one go. I narrated this story to SPNP and I am glad Sneha Rajani and her team instantly fell in love with the subject. I think the casting has been a great asset for this film as it's impossible to imagine all these supremely talented actors coming together in one frame," Sinha said.

The film's shoot has begun in Lucknow.

Sneha Rajani, Deputy President and Head, SPNP, said, "Anubhav Sinha has created such wonderful characters for this film. Who would have thought of seeing such great actors being part of one film? This speaks volumes about the script that has managed to attract such great talent.

"I am certain that the madness of the script and the fantastic cast will leave a long-lasting impression in the minds of our viewers."

The banner, the film production arm of Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd, has earlier produced the critically acclaimed film Piku, apart from Mubarakan and Poster Boys. This year, they will release Soorma, Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai and T for Taj Mahal.

