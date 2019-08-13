Prada: Alia Bhatt stuns in music video debut with Lamberghini hitmakers The Doorbeen duo

Alia Bhatt's music video debut with 'Prada', a song by the musical duo The Doorbeen, who are behind the hit Punjabi song 'Lamberghini', has finally released.

The neon lit music video features a van with psychedelic colours in the background, and Alia donning blingy designer ensembles, putting on a glamorous avatar. The fun Hindi-Punjabi track falls somewhere between a soothing romantic song and a party number. For the foot-tapping number, the actor takes the center stage, as the duo Onkar Singh and Gautam Sharma groove alongside her.

The video is presented by Jackky Bhagnani's music venture Jjust Music Official Jackky Bhagnani. Though absent from the music track, a new artist Shreya Sharma has also voiced the 'Prada' song.

Alia took to twitter to share the song

While talking to DNA about the track and bringing Alia on board, The Doorbeen's one-half, Gautam said, “She made us feel so comfortable and she’s so sweet and humble! She didn’t make us feel like newcomers or that she’s such a big star. She cracked jokes and chatted with us so much that we were completely at ease and the shoot was done smoothly,”

On the work front, Alia last appeared in Kalank, also starring Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film failed to make a mark at the box office. The film also received underwhelming reviews from critics and audiences alike.

She recently wrapped up the Ooty schedule of Sadak 2, which marks the directorial comeback of her father Mahesh Bhatt. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. Alia will make her Telugu film debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. She is also a part of Dharma Productions' grand historical drama, Takht, with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor. The magnum opus will be directed by Karan Johar, and will go on floors next month.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 13:06:18 IST