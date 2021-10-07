Spirit marks the 25th movie in Prabhas' career

Prabhas will team up with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next feature Spirit, the makers announced on Thursday.

The film will be backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.

According to the makers, Spirit will be released worldwide in multiple regional and international languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Mandarin and Korean.

Prabhas said, Spirit marks his 25th movie and will be a "special film" for his fans.

"Working with Bhushan Kumar has always been easy and comforting and he is one of the best producers we have, with who I share a great rapport. Sandeep is a dream director for all and now with Spirit, I have got the chance to associate with such a powerhouse of talent. It's an amazing storyline and I can't wait to start working on Spirit as my fans are eagerly waiting to see me in this avatar for a long time," the 41-year-old actor said in a statement.

Praising the Baahubali star, Kumar said Prabhas is a great collaborator.

The producer has worked with Prabhas on films like Saaho and their forthcoming projects include Radhe Shyam and Adipurush.

Spirit will also be T-Series' third outing with Vanga, after the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh and the upcoming multi-starrer Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra, among others.

"Spirit will not only be one of our biggest projects but it will also be a very special one as it's Prabhas' silver jubilee film as well," Kumar added.

Prabhas' other upcoming films are the actioner Salaar and filmmaker Nag Ashwin's untitled multilingual sci-fi film featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)