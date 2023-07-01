After ruling the year 2022 with blockbusters KGF 2, Prabhas starrer Salaar is the next big project coming from the house of one of the biggest directors of India and the biggest action director Prashanth Neel this year. As the director has always redefined action on the screen with his mass entertainer films, Salaar is his next project that has been eagerly looked up to by the masses. Amid all the conversation about the film, we got to hear that the director Prashanth Neel is working hard on the film and we might get to see the teaser of the film soon.

Hombale Films, Salaar will star Prabhasa along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on 28 September 2023.

