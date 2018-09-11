New posters for The Irishman, Venom, Johnny English Strikes Again, King Lear, The Wind unveiled

The final quarter of 2018 and the beginning of 2019 seems intriguing in terms of the stories that will unravel before audiences.

Here's a poster round up of those that caught our eye recently.

The Irishman

Martin Scorsese's directorial brings together the Godfather duo of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino once again in this Netflix adaptation of Charles Brandt's I Heard You Paint Houses. The poster shows the smoke pattern created by a single bullet and it seems to have traced the design of the Shamrock, the national emblem of the Irish. This may be in reference to Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran, a labour union leader and the main character that the narrative follows. The Irishman is slated to release sometime in 2019. Venom

Tom Hardy's Venom already created a considerable buzz after the trailer's release. The new poster depicts the anti-hero in a purple hue. The alternate personality of investigative journalist Eddie Brock, Venom was last seen in Spider Man 3 and essayed by Topher Grace.

Venom hits theatres on 5 October.

Johnny English Strikes Again

Johnny English Strikes Again's new poster depicts English (Rowan Atkinson) in his patented smart alec avatar. Exaggerated yet suave, English seems to be performing a Karate stunt in the poster while Olga Kurylenko's Ophelia looks on, amused. The film releases on 28 September across cities in India. King Lear

King Lear will be reuniting Anthony Hopkins with BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning director Richard Eyre, who previously worked with the actor on The Dresser in 2015. Apart from Hopkins, the series (as well as the new poster) sees Emma Thompson as Goneril, Emily Watson as Regan, Florence Pugh as Cordelia, and Jim Broadbent as the Earl of Gloucester.

King Lear will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime from 28 September.

Strange Nature

Jim Ojala's Strange Nature is based on true events that occurred in 1995 Minnesota where hideously deformed frogs started getting discovered from the local ponds. This horror eco-drama will depict the story of a single mother and her 11-year-old son as they struggle to survive in a world rife with genetic defects. The poster depicts the genetic aberration of a frog pregnant with what seems like a human child. The main cast includes actors Stephen Tobolowsky, Lisa Sheridan and Carlos Alazraqui. Strange Nature releases across the US on 22 September. The Wind

Emma Tammi's directorial debut, The Wind, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on 10 September. The horror film features Caitlin Gerard, Ashley Zukerman, Julia Goldani Telles and Miles Anderson. The poster depicts an unclear image of a seemingly floating woman in pristine white, holding something in her hand.

