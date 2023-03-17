Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Nupur Sanon, Johny Lever, Saurabh Shukla, Farhad Samji, Jamie Lever

Director: Farhad Samji

Language: Hindi

Farhad Samji has assembled the likes of Kunal Kemmu, Saurabh Shukla, the late Satish Kaushik, Rajpal Yadav, and Johny Lever for his show on Disney Hotstar called Pop Kaun? Guilty as charged, I’ve only seen the first episode and it was not as intolerable as Samji’s previous works I’m too lazy to recall. But it’s still lame and ludicrous, comedies can be the latter but shouldn’t be the former.

It’s about a man with many fathers, hence the title. The man is played by Kunal Kemmu, who’s capable of so much more. There’s Nupur Sanon making her debut, and she’s there. Only Johny Lever manages to bring some respite to a drought opening episode, but Samji’s idea of comedy is at times disastrous. Lever’s track of reacting 10 seconds later to any situation is never amusing even once, let alone repeating it throughout. Shukla’s track of misunderstanding the meaning of words is too juvenile.

Samji plays a crucial role here himself, he plays Lever’s son and Kemmu’s brother with very distracting side burns and an annoying style of widening his eyes and grinning his teeth. I want to know what his idea of humour is. The only funny thing about Pop Kaun? as of now is the announcement of the show, with a subtle and smart recreation of the Pathaan scene featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Lever says it’s about the nation’s comedy and it cannot be handed into wrong hands. Wait a minute! Was he talking about Samji? We shall never know.

Rating: 1.5 (out of 5 stars)

Pop Kaun? is now streaming on Disney Plus Hostar

