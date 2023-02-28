Get ready for the ultimate comedy experience as Disney+ Hotstar and the ace filmmaker and creator Farhad Samji team up to present the comedy series of the year – Pop Kaun. Produced by Yam Productions, this series promises to bring together the best in comedy for a riotous, entertaining watch. With a legendary cast and side-splitting humor, Pop Kaun will be an ultimate streaming experience soon coming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Creator and director Farhad Samji added, “After creating multiple movies in the comedy space, I wanted to explore a different format with this genre and bring all the legends of comedy together. With Pop Kaun coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar, the idea was to create a fun family binge watch show for audiences across generations.”

Samji is known for directing films like Entertainment, Housefull 3, Bachchhan Paandey, and now Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. After Sajid Khan stepped down as the director of Housefull 4 back in 2018, Samji took over. In an exclusive interaction with Firstpost ahead of that reincarnation comedy’s release during Diwali 2019, Samji spoke about this and said, “I (along with Sajid Samji) directed Housefull 3. After that several ideas were bounced and finally we locked on the theme of reincarnation comedy. Sajid Nadiadwala wrote the story and Sajid Khan was the director. I was already writing the screenplay and dialogues when the film started rolling. I don’t just write the dialogues, I also do stand-up act with music and sound effects so that one could see the whole film. So, it wasn’t shocking and I didn’t feel it was a big change when I was told to direct. We had to solve this crisis.”

He added, “The set was ready and we had to start shooting the day after, so we decided upon the scene we had to start with and just went straight into work. We didn’t have the time to think and analyze what had happened. It was a pleasant burden which we sailed through. I used to have story sittings and scene narrations with Sajid Khan, so creative-wise we were on the same page. I knew the script in and out, we were not starting anything new. The actors, too, didn’t feel they were now being directed by some alien.”

