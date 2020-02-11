Pooja Hegde cast opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, confirms producer Sajid Nadiadwala

Pooja Hegde has been cast opposite Salman Khan in his upcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, state reports.

Sajid Nadiadwala, who is also producing the film, and has written its script, confirms the news to Mumbai Mirror, saying he was very happy working with Pooja in Housefull 4, and realised she would be the perfect fit for this film.

Since it will be Salman's first film opposite Pooja, the crew has reportedly arranged for workshops before the film goes on floors in October, adds the report. Hegde is due to play a traditional girl, hailing from the small town. Her character is penned in a way completely opposite to Salman's in the film.

Hegde made her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro.

Salman, whose last release Dabangg 3, performed moderately at the box office, will next be seen in another Prabhu Deva cop drama, Radhe.

The actor also has a slew of other releases lined up. In December last year, Salman confirmed the fourth instalment of the Dabangg franchise has been "written."

Elaborating on the status of Sohail Khan's Sher Khan, Salman had earlier said the movie will only go on floors after two or three more films. He adds the film will require a significant amount of VFX, and can take upto a year in post-production.

Salman also confirmed he has been approached by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar with a script. While the actor remained tight-lipped about signing the movie, he dubbed Farhan and his sister-filmmaker Zoya Akhtar as his "younger siblings."

Check out posts on Pooja Hegde

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 10:07:39 IST