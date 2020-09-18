Pooja Hedge resumes shooting for Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor

Most Eligible Bachelor will see Akhil Akkineni play an NRI, while Pooja Hegde will essay the role of a stand-up comedian

Actor Pooja Hegde has resumed shooting for Akhil Akkineni's upcoming Telugu romantic drama Most Eligible Bachelor.

According to a report in Telugu Cinema, the shoot of the film resumed after a break of almost seven months. The actor flew down from Mumbai to Hyderabad to resume shooting for Most Eligible Bachelor and Radhe Shyam.

The actor took to Instagram to inform that she has joined back the sets to resume shooting. She captioned the post, "The band’s back together."

Check out the post

As per a report in The News Minute, the film will see Akhil play an NRI, while Pooja will essay the role of a stand-up comedian. The film is being directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma. It has music by Gopi Sundar. While it was supposed to release in May, it was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Pooja Hegde will soon resume shooting for Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam as well. The new schedule will commence in October and the team will reportedly be travelling to Italy to wrap up the remaining portions of the film. The team has applied for short-term visas and is waiting for approval from the Italian consulate and for the Italy schedule.

According to a report in The Times of India, Akhil is expected to join the team on 20 September and right after the shoot, the post-production formalities will get flagged off. Apart from the two Telugu films, Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the leading lady opposite Salman Khan in the upcoming Hindi film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.