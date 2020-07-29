Pooja Hegde, Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor to release on Pongal 2021; first poster unveiled
The first poster of Most Eligible Bachelor gives a glimpse into the lead pair's 'quarantine life'
Actors Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni will join forces for their highly anticipated venture Most Eligible Bachelor. Earlier today, the makers of the film released the first poster and the release date of the film.
Taking to their social media handles, both the lead actors shared the poster for Most Eligible Bachelor.
Check it out here
Here’s a glimpse of our quarantine life #MostEligibleBachelor @hegdepooja @Baskifilmz @GopiSundarOffl #BunnyVas #VasuVarma @GA2Official @adityamusic pic.twitter.com/R2ArsFwrHS
— Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) July 29, 2020
Akhil wrote in the caption that the poster was a glimpse into their "quarantine life." In the poster, Pooja can be seen sitting on a chair and trying to grab Akhil's attention, who is seen working away on his laptop. Both have coffee mugs in their hands and are seated in a living room.
The poster revealed that the Allu Aravind-presented romance saga will see a release on Pongal next year. On 25 July, the actress had announced the first poster will be unveiled on 29 July.
Written and directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor is produced under the banner of GA 2 Pictures. Bhaskar is returning to Telugu cinema after a gap of seven years.
Pradeep M Sharma is cranking the camera while music for the film is being handled by Gopi Sundar. Akhil is a relatively newer artist in comparison with his co-star. Having made his debut with a cameo role in Manam (2014), Akhil's first lead role was in 2015 film Akhil. He went onto act in films such as Hello and Mr Majnu. The title poster for the film was released in February.
Here's the poster
Introducing our MOST ELIGIBLE BACHELOR @AkhilAkkineni8 , All set to take first step on Feb 8th @ 6:18 PM #AlluAravind Presents #MostEligibleBachelor#MEB @hegdepooja #BommarilluBhaskar @GopiSundarOffl #PradeeshMVarma #BunnyVas #VasuVarma @GA2Official pic.twitter.com/94hX9Wn94Y — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) February 4, 2020
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Danish Sait, makers of French Biryani talk about taking their Bengaluru comedy to Amazon Prime Video
Danish Sait, the lead actor of French Biryani, talks about his viral lockdown series, and how his new film is all things Bengaluru.
French Biriyani trailer: Danish Sait plays a rickshaw driver in Kannada comedy on Amazon Prime Video
French Biryani, initially scheduled for a theatrical release, will debut directly on Amazon Prime Video India
Suriya turns 45: Dulquer Salmaan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nivin Pauly wish actor on birthday
On his birthday, Suriya launched the song 'Kaattu Payale' from his next movie Soorarai Pottru.