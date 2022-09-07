The two-part drama boasts of the fantastic ensemble of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, and Prakash Raj. It’s all set to release on September 30 this year.

Mani Ratnam revels in the complexities of his celluloid characters and how their conflicts shape the narratives of his cinema. With his latest outing, the period saga Ponniyin Selvan: I, he goes way back in time, to tell the tale of India’s greatest kingdom. The two-part drama boasts of the fantastic ensemble of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, and Prakash Raj. It’s all set to release on September 30 this year.

The trailer showcases some spectacular visuals and rich imageries that are so crucial to a film of this nature and stature. It’s nearly impossible to crack the plot or the intent of the characters. Ratnam seems to have painted all his actors with shades of grey as black and white would be too mainstream and mundane.

Ratnam and Bachchan have worked together before in films like Iruvar, Guru, and Raavan. The trailer launch of their latest collaboration happened with immense fan-fare in Chennai in the presence of stalwarts like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. While addressing the audience at the event, Aishwarya said that she feels ‘honoured’ to once again collaborate with Mani Ratnam. Revealing her happiness to be present at the trailer launch event, Aishwarya thanked all for joining them “on this very special occasion.” The Times of India quoted Aishwarya as saying, “For the entire team of ‘Ponniyin Selvan,’ it’s a very precious film. It is very dear to our hearts and it has been an absolute honour and privilege to work with Mani Ratnam once again and with such an incredibly talented team of actors and technicians.”

