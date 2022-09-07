Apart from striking million-dollar smiles at the camera, Aishwarya interacted with the media and expressed her joy in once again collaborating with the ace filmmaker.

Taking everyone’s breaths away, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared like a sight to behold for the grand Ponniyin Selvan trailer and audio launch. Stepping up in an all-black salwar suit with a dazzling touch of silver, Aish was accompanied by her magnificent aura and charm to woo the innumerable gathering of fans and industry friends. The actress, who is all set to spellbind the audience with her power-packed role of queen Nandhini in Mani Ratnam’s next, was all smiling as she entered the event and posed for the paparazzi. Apart from striking million-dollar smiles at the camera, Aishwarya interacted with the media and expressed her joy in once again collaborating with the ace filmmaker.

Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya’s third collaboration with Mani Ratnam after the 2007 romantic drama Guru and 2010 actioner Raavan. Now while addressing the audience at the event, Aishwarya said that she feels ‘honoured’ to once again collaborate with Mani Ratnam. Revealing her happiness to be present at the trailer launch event, Aishwarya thanked all for joining them “on this very special occasion.” The Times of India quoted Aishwarya as saying, “For the entire team of ‘Ponniyin Selvan,’ it’s a very precious film. It is very dear to our hearts and it has been an absolute honour and privilege to work with Mani Ratnam once again and with such an incredibly talented team of actors and technicians.”

Love of my life at #PonniyinSelvan trailer launch. Queen Aishwarya Rai 😍😍#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #PonniyinSelvantrailer pic.twitter.com/yEh4JfhXlW — Mohabbatein Ponniyin Selvan trailer Day (@sidharth0800) September 6, 2022



Talking about the movie’s talented cast and crew, Aishwarya enthusiastically said that every talent in this movie is “outstanding” and added that “the entire cast is stellar.” Calling the evening “memorable”, as they celebrated the momentous occasion, the actress said the collaboration of “talents like Manigaru and Rahman sir” is no less than “incredible”. Addressing her fresh collaboration with the famed director and the music maestro, Aishwarya said, “I had the privilege of working with them at the beginning of my career and here I am today again as part of Ponniyin Selvan, celebrating this momentous occasion.” For those who don’t know, the first part of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus is all set to hit the theatres on 30 September, and centres around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman.

Apart from Aishwarya, Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film is a star-studded affair, featuring a galaxy of top stars like Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu, and Prakash Raj. The movie is claimed to be among the most expensive projects ever exhibited in the nation.

