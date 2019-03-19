PM Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi's film will now release on 5 April; second poster of biopic launched

The biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Narendra Modi, has been pulled ahead by a week and will now release on 5 April.

The news was confirmed by leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter profile. Directed by veteran biopic-maker Omung Kumar, the feature charts Modi's journey from him early days to the time he became the country's PM.

New release date... #PMNarendraModi will arrive one week *earlier*: 5 April 2019... And here's the second poster of the biopic... Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the title role... Directed by Omung Kumar B... Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit and Acharya Manish. pic.twitter.com/R0CkZChSID — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2019

A new poster was released with the news of shifts in date. It depicts Vivek in the centre as he adorns a white kurta, much like Modi has often been seen wearing. The PM is surrounded by children in the new poster, who are dressed in the tri-colour. The poster is captioned "Deshbhakti hi mera shakti hai" (serving the country is my power).

As reported earlier, in the wake of the demise of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on the evening of 17 March, the makers of Narendra Modi's biopic postponed the launch of the second poster of the film. Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) President Amit Shah was scheduled to unveil the new poster on Monday in Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit and Acharya Manish.

