PM Narendra Modi to now release on 24 May, after announcement of Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

The controversial biopic, PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, now has a new release date. The film is now scheduled to hit cinemas on 24 May after the Lok Sabha Election results are announced.

Producer Sandip Ssingh made the announcement via Twitter and wrote that they have fought "all roadblocks and hurdles" that have stalled the release of the film.

"As a responsible citizen we respect the law of the country. After a lot of discussions and keeping the curiosity and excitement about the film in mind we have decided to release the film immediately after the Lok Sabha election results," Singh said in a statement to Press Trust of India. "We are now releasing our film on 24 May 2019. This is the first time a film will be promoted for only four days. I hope now nobody has any problem with the film and we are hoping for the smooth release this time," he added.

The release of PM Narendra Modi had been stalled by the Election Commission until the general elections culminated. The poll panel had also said that the film was more than a biography and was a "hagiography" (which treats the subject as saints and gives undue reverence) and the construct of the movie was "unabashedly uni-dimensional", which puts an individual on a higher pedestal through use of specific symbols, slogans and scenes.

The film, directed by Mary Kom maker Omung Kumar, courted controversy since the release of its trailer, with various political parties saying that releasing it before the general election would be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 10:06:01 IST

