PM Narendra Modi makers seek Election Commission's clarification over promotion of biopic during polls

New Delhi : The makers of the biopic based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 27 April, wrote to the Election Commission, seeking its clarification on its decision to stay the release of the film.

"We seek clarification in this regard from your office as we intend to promote the film in areas which are no more affected by Moral Code of Conduct after the end of polling on 29.4.19," stated a letter written by the makers.

This comes a day after the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the EC's order of banning the release of the film.

The petitioners sought permission from the EC to promote the film in 373 constituencies that would be out of Moral Code of conduct after 29 April as by then four phases of the Lok Sabha elections would be over.

"Election Commission does not want us to release the film during the moral code of conduct. We have sought the clarification that by 29 April that phase four of the election will be over and 373 constituencies will be out of the MCC. We should at least be allowed to promote the film in these constituencies," petitioners advocate Shashank Garg told Asian News International.

"We are only seeking clarification with respect to permission for promotions of film as it will not affect the constituencies in which elections are yet to take place," he added.

On Monday, the EC had submitted a report before the top court favouring the ban on the release of PM Narendra Modi. The bench had directed that the report be served to the petitioner (producers of the movie).

The EC in its report described the film as "hagiography," that may disturb the level-playing field if released during elections.

Suggesting the ban should continue till the voting is over, the poll body had said the film can't be termed as just a biopic. It is a movie that "eulogises a political representative," EC had said.

On 17 April, EC officials watched the film in a special screening on the directions of the Supreme Court. A committee with a total of seven officials, set up for the purpose, was present for the screening of the biopic.

The film was scheduled to release on April 11, coinciding with the commencement of the Lok Sabha elections in the country. However, on April 10, the EC stayed the release till general elections culminate.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 16:04:46 IST

