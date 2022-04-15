Prime Minister Narendra Modi met two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej on Thursday and praised him for his passion and enthusiasm for music.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated music composer Ricky Kej, based out of Bengaluru, for winning Grammy and expressed his best wishes to him. Kej has won his second Grammy in the best new album category for Divine Tides.

The US-born musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police, who collaborated with Kej on the album.

Sharing the pictures with Ricky Kej, PM Modi tweeted, "Happy to have met you @rickykej ! Your passion and enthusiasm towards music keeps getting even stronger. Best wishes for your future endeavours."

Happy to have met you @rickykej! Your passion and enthusiasm towards music keeps getting even stronger. Best wishes for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/8kalYNCaK9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022

Two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej also expressed his gratitude towards PM as he wrote on Twitter, "Hon'ble Prime Minister @Narendramodi ji, I will never forget our meeting 7yrs ago, when I won 1st Grammy. You put me on a path of positive social impact through music. Today was blessed again by you on winning a 2nd Grammy for India. I dedicate to #AzadikaAmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75."

Hon'ble Prime Minister @Narendramodi ji, I will never forget our meeting 7yrs ago, when I won 1st Grammy. You put me on a path of positive social impact through music. Today was blessed again by you on winning a 2nd Grammy for India. I dedicate to #AzadikaAmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 https://t.co/SLzK56HNXm pic.twitter.com/aCJPtg9qK5 — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) April 14, 2022

According to its official website, Divine Tides is a nine-song album, which aims to give out the message that ''each individual life plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance that serves all equally''.

With inputs from PTI

