While tinsel town witnessed a dull New Year’s Eve with stars jetting off to exotic locations, the good news is that we have finally ventured into 2023. Even before the first month could begin properly, several celebrities have already given us some hard-to-match travel goals for the year, by setting an impeccable example with their New Year’s vacations. With that being said, the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, and his family rang in the New Year at their lavish bungalow in Alibaug. Recently, several pictures of SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan and wife Gauri Khan, posing with some of their friends from their vacation started making rounds on the internet. While other silhouette pictures of Suhana with her younger brother AbRam Khan proved that the lil one also joined them, it won’t be wrong to say that we all were desperate to get a glance of King Khan. Our wish has been granted, as the internet has brought forth a picture of Shah Rukh Khan in Alibaug.

Celebrating New Year with his family, Shah Rukh has finally been spotted at his Alibaug bungalow. The picture has been shared by several fan pages and paparazzi accounts on Instagram. In the blurry picture, the Pathaan actor appears to be doing something in the kitchen. The photo seems to be taken secretly and in a hurry, from his bungalow’s backyard. Decked in a black t-shirt, SRK can be seen sporting a casual look and messy hair. The caption of the picture reads, “A picture of Shah Rukh Khan celebrating New Year with family in Alibaug has emerged on the net, and is going viral in the virtual world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CineRiser (@cineriserofficial)



Earlier, a fan page of SRK’s elder son Aryan Khan shared a series of pictures from their New Year’s celebration with close friends and family members. In the picture, Suhana and Gauri can be seen posing for the camera. Flaunting her perfect hourglass figure, Suhana donned a beautiful grey sleeveless bodycon dress and kept her tresses open. On the other hand, Gauri was seen wearing a blue shirt dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AryanFanPage (@aryan12_fanpage)



On New Year’s Eve, Suhana took to the story of her Instagram account and shared a series of silhouette pictures of herself having a fun time with her younger brother AbRam on the beach. Suhana shared a series of pictures, wherein AbRam can be seen running and hugging his big sister. While Suhana’s story disappeared 24 hours after posting it, a paparazzo shared it on his official Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla



Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of his hotly anticipated film Pathaan. Marking SRK’s comeback on the big screen after four long years, Pathaan will feature the Chak De! star sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this, the superstar also has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. On the other hand, Suhana has recently wrapped up the shooting of Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.