Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot released last Friday at the box office. Despite garnering mixed reviews, the film performed better than Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili and Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha’s Double XL, which also hit the screens last week.

While the film is doing a decent business at the box office, let’s check out how much the cast of Phone Bhoot charged for their portrayals.

Katrina Kaif

The main face of the film, Katrina Kaif, who portrayed the character of a friendly ghost Ragini, reportedly Rs 3 crore.

Jackie Shroff

The lead antagonist and veteran star took home Rs 1 crore for his portrayal of Atmaram Dhyani as per multiple media reports.

Sheeba Chadha

The talented and versatile actress, who recently featured in films like Doctor G, Khuda Haafiz 2 and Sharmaji Namkeen, charged Rs 85 lakh as per Showbiz Galore for her portrayal of a funny witch.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The Gully Boy star, who played the role of Sherdil Shergill aka Major in the horror-comedy charged Rs 80 lakhs as his remuneration.

Ishaan Khatter

The handsome hunk reportedly charged Rs 70 lakh for his portrayal of Galileo Parthasarthy aka Gullu in the film.

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who is behind blockbuster web shows like Mirzapur and Inside Edge. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.