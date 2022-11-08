Phone Bhoot: Here's how much Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and other's charged for Gurmmeet Singh's horror-comedy
Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.
Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot released last Friday at the box office. Despite garnering mixed reviews, the film performed better than Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili and Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha’s Double XL, which also hit the screens last week.
While the film is doing a decent business at the box office, let’s check out how much the cast of Phone Bhoot charged for their portrayals.
Katrina Kaif
The main face of the film, Katrina Kaif, who portrayed the character of a friendly ghost Ragini, reportedly Rs 3 crore.
Jackie Shroff
The lead antagonist and veteran star took home Rs 1 crore for his portrayal of Atmaram Dhyani as per multiple media reports.
Sheeba Chadha
The talented and versatile actress, who recently featured in films like Doctor G, Khuda Haafiz 2 and Sharmaji Namkeen, charged Rs 85 lakh as per Showbiz Galore for her portrayal of a funny witch.
Siddhant Chaturvedi
The Gully Boy star, who played the role of Sherdil Shergill aka Major in the horror-comedy charged Rs 80 lakhs as his remuneration.
Ishaan Khatter
The handsome hunk reportedly charged Rs 70 lakh for his portrayal of Galileo Parthasarthy aka Gullu in the film.
The phones have started buzzing. PhoneBhoot’s services are now open to all ! At Cinemas near you!
Book Now on:@bookmyshow : https://t.co/wJefP5vAGl@Paytm : https://t.co/aFp3ApiCcD#KatrinaKaif #Ishaan #SiddhantChaturvedi pic.twitter.com/k83ZxBZk6D
— Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) November 4, 2022
Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who is behind blockbuster web shows like Mirzapur and Inside Edge. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
From shaking a leg to playing horror games, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had a gala time on Bigg Boss 16
Keeping up their constant spree of promotion, the cast of Phone Bhoot the world's most beautiful ghost, Ragini aka Katrina Kaif, the two clueless ghostbusters Gullu aka Ishaan, and Major aka Siddhant Chaturvedi recently made their appearance on Bigg Boss 16.
Phone Bhoot & Chacha Chaudhary join hands for a spooky and funny comic series
Starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan, ‘Phone Bhoot’ takes audience on a hilarious ride as two clueless ghostbusters team up with a ghost on an elaborate plan to take down an equally hilarious bad guy.
Phone Bhoot picks up at the box office with Rs 2.05 crores on Day 1, audiences enjoying evening and night shows
After being released across the quarters, 'Phone Bhoot' comes out as a very promising comedy of horror.