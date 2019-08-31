Phoebe Waller-Bridge to be feted with British Artist of the Year honour at BAFTA LA's Britannia Awards

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be honoured with the British Artist of the Year Award at this year's BAFTA Los Angeles' Britannia Awards.

She will be joining Jane Fonda, who will be feted with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film, Jackie Chan, who will receive the Albert R Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment, as well as Steve Coogan, who will take home the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy at the event. It is slated to take place on 25 October at Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“As a multi-talented actor, writer, creator and showrunner, Phoebe’s sensational work in both comedy and drama has captured the attention of audiences globally. Her ability to effortlessly connect with the viewer, seamlessly break the fourth wall, and effectively address deeply relevant issues through comedy is truly remarkable. We are honored to be recognizing such a phenomenal British talent, and someone who continues to break down barriers and promote the power of the female voice,” says BAFTA LA CEO Chantal Rickards, in a statement obtained by Deadline.

Waller-Bridge is the creator, writer and lead actor of BBC comedy-drama series Fleabag, and has also written the first season of the spy thriller Killing Eve. Additionally, she was brought on board for the 25th James Bond film, now officially titled No Time to Die, to liven up the screenplay on a special request by Daniel Craig. She is also reportedly working on HBO One's romcom thriller Run, along with her partner Vicky Jones.

Earlier, Waller-Bridge has earned a BAFTA television award for best female performance in a comedy program for Fleabag, while the second season of the show received as many as 11 Emmy nominations.

