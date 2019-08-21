You are here:

Bond 25 gets official title; Daniel Craig's final film as 007 named No Time to Die

The Associated Press

Aug 21, 2019 08:58:20 IST

New York: The 25th James Bond movie has a title: No Time to Die.

Producers announced the moniker Tuesday for the film that has long been referred to simply as Bond 25.

No Time to Die returns Daniel Craig to the role of 007. Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes return as cast members. Rami Malek plays the villain.

No Time to Die, directed by Cary Fukunaga, is to be released in the UK on 3 April 2020, and in the United States on 8 April.

A few setbacks have marked the production. An explosion during shooting at Pinewood Studios in June injured a crew member and damaged the sound stage. Craig hurt his foot in May while performing a stunt in Jamaica that required minor ankle surgery.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2019 08:58:20 IST

