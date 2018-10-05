Petta: Rajinikanth appears in dramatically different avatar from his gangster look in film's second poster

The second look of Rajinikanth-starrer Petta was revealed on Thursday, following the unveiling of the film's motion poster a month ago.

The poster, with the rising sun in the backdrop, showed the superstar clad in white dhoti and shirt, with sacred ash on his forehead, sporting a horse-shoe mustache. In sharp contrast to this was his look in the earlier motion poster, where Rajinikanth was seen in a gangster avatar. After Kabali and Kaala, Rajinikanth will again be seen as an ageing gangster in the film.

Karthik Subbaraj's directorial Petta will be a gangster action drama on the lines of Rajinikanth’s '90s blockbuster Baashha. The filming for Petta is currently in progress. The film has been shot in Darjeeling and Dehradun, as well as at a grand set erected in 100 acres land in Redhills, Chennai.

As per an earlier report, Subbaraj and the film’s production designer Suresh Selvarajan are working on a massive set replicating important streets of Madurai city. The team will also soon leave to Lucknow for the next schedule.

National Award winning stunt master Peter Hein has choreographed two stunt sequences in the film and Tirru of 24-fame is behind the camera.

Apart from Petta, Rajinikanth will also be seen in Shankar's sci-fi action film 2.0, which will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on 29 November.

