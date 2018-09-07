Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with Karthik Subbaraj titled Petta, likely to target summer 2019 release

Director Karthik Subbaraj has unveiled most awaited title and first look of Superstar Rajinikanth’s 165th film today through his official Twitter handle.

Titled as Petta, the film is said to be a gangster action drama on the lines of Rajinikanth’s '90s blockbuster Baashha but it will have trademark Karthik Subbaraj elements. In Tamil, Petta indicates the locality of gangsters so the title itself excited fans who are longing to see Rajinikanth in a mass avatar again.

Talking about Petta, Karthik Subbaraj said: “As you all know, the shoot of Petta is progressing at a rapid pace for the past three months. Our Superstar is rocking with his signature stylish screen presence and charisma. Fans have been asking me about the title of the film, I’m sure you will enjoy the stylish Thalaivar in the motion poster. We will soon finish the shoot and come up with more interesting updates about Petta”.

As of now, team Petta has shot in Darjeeling, and Dehradun, they also canned important scenes at a grand set erected in 100 acres land of music composer AR Rahman in Redhills, Chennai. Karthik Subbaraj and the film’s production designer Suresh Selvarajan are working on a massive set replicating important streets of Madurai city, the team will also soon leave to Lucknow for the next schedule.

Though Rajinikanth played as an aged gangster in Kabali and Kaala, his ardent fans weren’t impressed with both the films because of the less number of gallery pleasing elements. Being a diehard fan of Rajinikanth, Karthik Subbaraj is said to have added all necessary elements in Petta including the signature SP Balasubhramanyam intro song, punch dialogues, and Rajinikanth’s stylish swag.

In Rajinikanth’s blockbuster films, antagonists have equal scope and understanding this technique, Karthik Subbaraj is said to have portrayed Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Guru Somasundaram as the three deadly gangsters in the film. Besides these three actors, Simran and Trisha’s relationship with Rajinikanth will be a major highlight that their portions will be unique compared to the usual romantic tracks in the Superstar film. As Bobby Simha and Sanath have similar body language like Rajinikanth, they are playing the actor’s sons in Petta.

Just like Karthik Subbaraj, Anirudh Ravichander is also a big fan of Superstar Rajinikanth so the young composer is giving top priority to Petta and already delivered all the songs and he is also said to have asked the director to allocate more time for the background score. The theme music in the motion poster adds up the mass factor and sources say that the composer is planning to more such powerful themes after watching the film.

National Award winning stunt master Peter Hein has already choreographed two stunt sequences in the film and Tirru of 24 fame is cranking the camera.

Another exiting update for Rajinikanth’s fans is that the teaser of actor’s most expensive film 2.0 will be launched on September 13 for Vinayagar Chathurthi day. 2.0’s production house Lyca and director Shankar have once again confirmed that the film is scheduled to release on November 29 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2018 18:43 PM