Peter Dinklage lookalike Tariq Mir shoots for Salman Khan's Bharat; picture of doppelganger goes viral

Salman Khan's next film Bharat, also starring Priyanka Chopra, Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover, is turning out to be director Ali Abbas Zafar's magnum opus. After his Da-bangg Reloaded world tour, Khan is busy shooting for the film, which went on the floors on 22 July. While much of the story plot is still kept under wraps, stills from the sets are doing rounds on social media.

Recently, an image of Salman's stylist Ashley Rebello with a doppelganger of Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage from the sets of Bharat took the Internet by a storm.

While Dinklage is a hugely popular and acclaimed actor for his performance as Tyrion Lannister in the HBO fantasy series, the idea of him collaborating with the Indian superstar piqued the interest of a lot of cinephiles and Bhai fans.

The Indian Express, in one of its reports, suggests that the Dinklage lookalike is actor Tariq Mir who will be seen in a small appearance as a circus artist and will have no dialogues in the film.

Ali Abbas Zafar has reportedly roped in Bulgarian gymnasts and trapeze artists for the circus sequence in the film, adds the Indian Express report. He had earlier said in an interview, "The idea is to create an Indian-Russian circus, like Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker. Performers from all over the world are flying down for the circus tricks which will be a mix of trapeze hoops and rope stunts."

Salman will be seen playing a stunt motorcyclist and Disha will essay the role of a trapeze artiste, added Zafar.

An official remake of the Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film is slated to release during Eid in 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 17:57 PM